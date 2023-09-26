WIT and Northwestern JV soccer draw in Monday night battle

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday night brought a little action on the pitch out at Ruegger Park as the Western Iowa Tech Comets were looking to bounce back from two straight losses when they took on Northwestern JV.

The Comets are 4-1 at home this season.

WIT was up 1-0 and on the attack, Tyler Witter centers a header but it was a diving save from Rick Lammerts. The big play by the freshman keeps the game at 1-nil.

Later on, a little chaos here but Francisco Quiroga emerges from the pile fires, and it’s a big save from Victor Goscinski to keep Western Iowa Tech ahead.

But not long after, Alec Coronado heads for the box and dishes the ball to Juan Moya who sends it into the net for the equalizer.

That would end up being the last goal of the match as this one ends in a 1-1 draw.

