Your Tuesday forecast is similar to yesterday.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is a foggy start to the morning with patchy, dense fog across all of Siouxland, so be sure you are aware of that as you are heading out the door this morning.

The rest of the day will be similar to yesterday. We are forecasting a day with clouds as a low-pressure system is sitting out east, bringing in more clouds. When it comes to highs today, we will see upper 60s and low 70s across Siouxland, with wind out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday night is looking to be partly cloudy, with wind out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Lows will fall into the 50s all across Siouxland. We will also be seeing some more dense fog on Tuesday morning.

The rest of the work week will be pleasant. Forecasting highs in the 70s by Wednesday with fewer clouds overhead. Then, by Thursday, our warming trend starts as highs get into the mid- to low-80s, and by this weekend, highs will be in the mid- to upper-80s. Making this weekend feel more like summer out in Siouxland.

