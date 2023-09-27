Advisory committee recommends Explorers get lease to Lewis & Clark Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An advisory committee has decided to recommend the Explorers stay at Lewis & Clark Park.

The Explorers’ current 10-year lease expires on April 27, 2024, and for the first time in 30 years, the City of Sioux City took requests for proposals to see who else might be interested in the park.

Two proposals for the park are being considered, the Explorers and a collegiate summer baseball league called the Northwoods League. This week, a Sioux City Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee met to decide which proposal they’d be recommending to the Sioux City City Council. They decided to recommend accepting the Explorers’ offer to lease out Lewis and Clark Park, keeping the team in Sioux City.

This is not a final decision. In the near future, the City Council will be the ones to decide who gets to lease Lewis & Clark Park.

In the Explorers’ proposal, they want an annual lease payment of $100,000 per year for the next 12 years. In that proposal, the Explorers pointed out their commitment to the community after being in Sioux City since 1993. They said, as part of their commitment, the team regularly makes donations to local organizations in Siouxland and has invested nearly $400,000 in improving Lewis & Clark Park. The proposal says since 2016, they’ve completed upgrades to the infield, the park’s video equipment and wiring, and the field’s scoreboard.

The Northwoods League is proposing an initial lease payment of $25,000 a year, with this amount increasing by 3 percent each year for the whole 10-year lease. This would mean they’d be paying $32,619 by the tenth year. The league is also offering $500,000 in capital improvement at the park, which would be done over the 10-year lease.

The Northwoods League proposal would not only bring a collegiate wood bat baseball league, but a new Summer Collegiate Softball team would play at Hubbard Park beginning in 2024.

