Around Siouxland: Sioux City Chamber Music Association 48th season

By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Chamber Music Association in Sioux City has the dates set for its 48th concert season.

From November to May the association will have five performances for the community to enjoy.

Each concert takes place at First Presbyterian Church in Sioux City and each one starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door with students getting in for free.

You can learn about this season’s concerts here.

