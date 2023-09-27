Dense fog early with sunshine later Wednesday afternoon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The top weather story today is the very dense fog we are seeing across the area. Visibility has dropped to under a mile in many locations, but was zero at times this morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect across parts of Siouxland until 9 to 10 a.m. The fog should exit as temperatures slowly warm and get farther apart from dew points temperatures. Not only are we expecting the fog to exit, but the cloud cover as well. Sunshine returns to the area later on today with temperatures only rising into the low 70s.

Unfortunately, patchy to dense fog is possible once again tomorrow morning, which may result in another dense fog advisory being issued. Temperatures will be dropping down into the upper 40s to low 50s matching the dry air out there. Thursday morning may be similar to Wednesday morning, but the afternoon will be different. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s and breezy conditions are likely. Winds could be gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Heading into Friday, we could be nearing 90 degrees across Siouxland and the sunshine sticks around. Southerly winds are going to fuel these well above normal temperatures and those winds will be quite gusty once again. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for large hail as isolated to scattered storms are possible in the morning and afternoon hours. The threat does seem low at this time.

Over the weekend, temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with mostly dry conditions. Now how long can we expect this late season temperature jump to last?

