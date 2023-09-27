Dixon County authorities searching for South Dakota fugitive

ALLEN, Neb. (KTIV) - The Dixon County, Nebraska, Sheriff needs your help finding a fugitive from South Dakota.

Dixon County deputies tried to make contact with Andrew Chase Tuesday afternoon after they spotted him at the Countryside Gas Station in Allen, Nebraska.

Chase has an active arrest warrant from South Dakota.

Deputies say Chase fled on foot leaving behind a pickup with a firearm inside.

If you know Chase’s whereabouts call the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 755-5608.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.