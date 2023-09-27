Former senator Tom Harkin toured Siouxland Community Health Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Former U.S. Senator for Iowa Tom Harkin visited and toured Siouxland Community Health Center.

The last time Harkin was there was in 2014 and even helped get it funding back in the late 1980s and was excited to hear about the updates that have been going on to help benefit the community.

“But to look back at the start of this. How small it was. Some real hurdles we had to get over in the beginning and now to live this long to see it and see how it serves the community and all the different people here,” said Harkin.

Now with three locations and a workforce of over 350 employees, SCHC offers a wide array of services and continues to grow from dentistry to being able to communicate with people who speak different languages.

“50-something languages I was told last year that they had to deal with. People from all different countries,” said Harkin.

For more information on all of the services that Siouxland Community Health Center has visit here.

