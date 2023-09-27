A little more fog tonight before warmer weather takes over

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The day started with areas of dense fog across the region although some clearing finally took place in the afternoon.

We could see a little more fog tonight although this time eastern Siouxland will have the better chance of seeing the more dense areas of fog as lows head into the low 50s.

Thursday should turn into a brighter day for us as highs start warming up as we see highs head into the low 80s.

The warming certainly won’t be done yet as highs by Friday and into the weekend will likely head into the upper 80s and it will be humid for this time of year as well.

There will a front moving into the region on Friday and that could give us a chance of both morning and then later day thunderstorms.

While the chances of storms may not be overly widespread, if any are able to develop they could get a little on the strong side.

When will this hot weather be exiting the region?

