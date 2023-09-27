Omaha Burke bats outdo South Sioux City in softball showdown

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - It may be Fall, but the baselines are still drawn in Nebraska as softball season in in full swing.

The South Sioux City Cardinals were in action hosting Omaha Burke in a Tuesday afternoon matchup.

Pick up first inning, Brooke Applequist sends a groundball to short, Paizley Aldrich fields it and lunges forward for the tag, but it’s ruled she missed and a run scores for the Bulldogs to make it 4-0.

Later on in the same inning, the ball is pulled to third and it’s a leaping grab from Aubrey Tranmer to get the Cardinals out of the inning.

In the bottom of the first, Keyana Weaver sends a worm burner to the left side that gets through. Izzy Tranmer heads home and its 4-1 now.

To the bottom of the second, Izzy Tranmer sends a ground ball to the pitcher and the throw to first is in time, but Laela Montes is heading for the plate. The throw home is bobbled and Montes scores to make it 5-2.

But the Bulldog Bats would catch fire in this one and Burke wins 17-5.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Lee Trudeau
Suspect in custody after robbery at Sioux City Dollar General
Police lights
Sioux City man arrested after pursuit involving stolen pickup
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Police searching for suspect after stabbing in Sioux City
Police say a car crashed into an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location in Henderson, Kentucky, after...
Driver choking on french fry crashes into car rental business
The shooting happened Saturday night.
One arrested after man killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Yankton

Latest News

Omaha Burke bats outdo South Sioux City in softball showdown
Sioux City East celebrates after getting a big block against Bishop Heelan.
Sioux City East big performance leads to sweep over Bishop Heelan
Top-ranked Wayne State College sweeps Peru State extending win streak to five
Sioux City East big performance leads to sweep over Bishop Heelan