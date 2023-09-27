Omaha Burke bats outdo South Sioux City in softball showdown

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - It may be Fall, but the baselines are still drawn in Nebraska as softball season in in full swing.

The South Sioux City Cardinals were in action hosting Omaha Burke in a Tuesday afternoon matchup.

Pick up first inning, Brooke Applequist sends a groundball to short, Paizley Aldrich fields it and lunges forward for the tag, but it’s ruled she missed and a run scores for the Bulldogs to make it 4-0.

Later on in the same inning, the ball is pulled to third and it’s a leaping grab from Aubrey Tranmer to get the Cardinals out of the inning.

In the bottom of the first, Keyana Weaver sends a worm burner to the left side that gets through. Izzy Tranmer heads home and its 4-1 now.

To the bottom of the second, Izzy Tranmer sends a ground ball to the pitcher and the throw to first is in time, but Laela Montes is heading for the plate. The throw home is bobbled and Montes scores to make it 5-2.

But the Bulldog Bats would catch fire in this one and Burke wins 17-5.

