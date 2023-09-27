Sioux City East big performance leads to sweep over Bishop Heelan
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a battle in the Metro on Tuesday night as the 22-8 Bishop Heelan Crusaders had a big test in front of them hosting the 11-9 Sioux City East Black Raiders.
High School Volleyball:
S.C. East 3, Bishop Heelan 0 Final
Sioux Falls Christian 3, Western Christian 0 Final
Trinity Christian 3, Harris-Lake Park 0 Final
Rock Valley 3, Okoboji 0 Final
Gehlen Catholic 3, Remsen St. Mary’s 0 Final
Sioux Center 2, Unity Christian 3 Final
West Lyon 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 Final
Akron-Westfield 0, Hinton 3 Final
Sheldon 0, MOC-FV 3 Final
S.C. West 0, Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3 Final
C.B.L 3, Le Mars 0 Final
College Volleyball:
Wartburg College 3, Buena Vista 0 Final
Northwestern 3, Viterbo 2 Final
Dakota Wesleyan 3, Briar Cliff 1 Final
Peru State 0, Wayne State College 3 Final
