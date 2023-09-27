Sioux City murder case hits 40 years unsolved

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Terri McCauley went missing on Sept. 27, 40 years ago. Her body was found just days later that year in 1983, but her murderer has not yet been brought to justice.

On Wednesday, cars passed by a memorial in Sioux City for McCauley, while her family waits for answers. KTIV reported in 2021 that a detective who worked her case believed there was enough evidence to bring criminal charges, but prosecutors never moved forward.

The then 18-year-old McCauley disappeared after meeting with some friends in downtown Sioux City. Her body was found in a ditch near 33rd Street and Floyd Boulevard.

Reports indicate she was killed with a 20-gauge shotgun. A suspect was arrested in an unrelated case, but never charged with McCauley’s murder.

There’s a memorial for Terri McCauley on 33rd Street in Sioux City. And it has the most important information that you need to know.

This is an “unsolved murder case” since 1983. This year marks 40 years since the killing.

And, of course, “Justice for All.”

The family hopes that justice will come even four decades later. One family member KTIV spoke with said he’s still hopeful criminal charges can be brought even after all this time.

This story is just part of KTIV's coverage of the Terri McCauley case.

