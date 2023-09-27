Siouxland Y offers babysitting training during Baby Safety Month

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Do you know how to swaddle? How about changing a diaper? What if an infant has an emergency when you’re around?

September is Baby Safety Month, and it was created to educate parents and caregivers on the importance of safe use when around an infant, including the babysitter.

Up to 10 pre-teens ages 7 to 13 years old can join the Siouxland Y for the Babysitting class learning the basic skills of watching after a child.

“You are taking care of those kids and those parents rely on you,” said Instructor Ruth Briggs. “So just being able to know the basics, like changing a diaper, or putting a baby to sleep can be also very stressful. But also knowing that you can do it and you are that role model for that kid is very important.”

The goal is to give babysitters the confidence to make smart decisions and stay safe in any babysitting situation.

“CPR: if a child is unresponsive, we learn to do two breaths and then 30 compressions. And so just being aware of are they unresponsive or are they responsive? Knowing the difference between that,” added Briggs.

And learning which kinds of emergencies they can handle on their own.

“A small problem, like, the trash falls over. you can deal with that,” said Briggs. “That’s okay. It’s gonna be okay. Just make sure the baby’s in a safe spot, but if like the baby is unresponsive, then that’s when you need to call 911 the parents maybe your parents, take a breath, think about what you’re gonna do, and then intervene.”

While going over skills like feeding, diapers, discipline, safety, and professionalism.

“I’m going to be a new mom in a few months. And so just knowing that kids take these classes, and they know what they’re kind of doing,” said Briggs. “I mean, I’m still learning as I go and work with those babies, but it’s just very important to know what you’re doing.”

At the end of the day, these gals were ready to impress some parents with a newly earned babysitting certificate.

“Believe in yourself. Those kids love you, and have fun,” added Briggs.

These babysitting classes are offered on the first Monday of each month.

The next class is Monday, Oct. 2.

