SportsFource Champion: Hinton’s Bailey Boeve focused on taking her game to the next level

HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - After a big freshman season with Hinton volleyball last year, Bailey Boeve has returned to the court with a goal of getting even stronger.

She continues to impress as she’s already racked up 133 kills this season.

“It’s just been something that I’ve wanted to always try to get better at and become my best at and hopefully go far. And so it’s just kind of become my passion,” said Bailey Boeve, Hinton volleyball sophomore.

The passion shows on the volleyball court for Hinton’s Bailey Boeve. Last season she was turning heads on the court racking up 331 kills as just a freshman. And this year, her goals are even bigger.

“I guess it’s just the sport that when I get onto the court and start playing... that I just kind of just lose myself in the game,” said Boeve.

Boeve says she first remembers discovering volleyball when her family would go on vacation and play at the sand volleyball courts. She even had some coaching from her aunt, who now is her head coach at Hinton.

“Ever since she was little... she always played volleyball, a ball in her hands playing with friends and cousins. And I mean, even me when they were younger. They started playing in about third grade, some parents had gotten them started, and then I started in fourth grade with her club team through school here. She just always kind of stood out as a powerful controlled player,” said Kate Ortegren, Hinton volleyball co-head coach.

She’s just a sophomore, but Hinton’s Bailey Boeve has become a star on the volleyball court. But this year has been all about elevating her game to the next level.

“Last year, it was more I was getting the kills and stuff. But this year, it has been getting my approach to be that next level and make it more aggressive. It’s the same with my serving to get a more stronger and aggressive serve. So, we’ve been really working on that,” said Boeve.

She continues to grow in her skill, but coach Ortegren says it’s been special to see the ways she’s stepped up as a leader as well.

“She’s more excited for teammates than she is for herself normally. So that’s kind of kind of what helps our team because they all follow that lead and play that way, too,” said Ortegren.

The future is bright for Boeve. She has her sights set on college volleyball one day, but for now is focused on continuing to help elevate the Blackhawks.

