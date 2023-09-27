Top-ranked Wayne State College sweeps Peru State extending win streak to five

WAYNE, Nebraska (KTIV) - The top ranked Wayne State Wildcats are on a roll riding off a four-game win streak entering their second week at number one in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The Wildcats are 11-1 on the year and are looking to keep adding to that win column as they hosted Peru State at home on Tuesday night.

Picking up in set one, the Wildcats start off hot getting it to Kelsie Cada on the outside and she slams this one down to the open space for the kill.

Later on, the Wildcats keep working it over on that left side. This time it’s Channatee Robles dropping the hammer to the hardwood for another big kill.

Wayne State was working it all around the floor. Later on, they set up Maggie Brahmer in the middle who fires this one down with authority. She finishes the day with 14 kills.

In the set point for set two, Wayne State would get it to the outside again where Laney Kathol winds it back for the kill.

Wayne State College gets the sweep three sets to none.

