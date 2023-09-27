UnityPoint Health- St. Luke’s officially opens their “Panda Cares Center of Hope” garden space

The ribbon cutting held out in the new garden space
The ribbon cutting held out in the new garden space(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Since 2017, the local Panda Express restaurant has spearheaded donation efforts for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Tuesday, UnityPoint Health- St. Luke’s unveiled a new space paid for with those donations.

The new “Panda Cares Center of Hope” officially opened Tuesday afternoon. The $35,000 project, which includes a garden, was finished earlier this week.

The focus of the garden is to provide healing... emotionally, physically, mentally, and spiritually. The space offers a place for family and staff members to decompress and take a break.

”You know, having that reprieve if you’re going through any sort of treatment or just a traumatizing time having an outdoor has proven benefits to have that healing component for our families,” said Stacey Selk, the Director of Children’s Miracle Network.

The space has new benches, freshly laid sod, along with flowers for everyone to enjoy.

The “Panda Cares Center of Hope” also includes a dedicated space for therapy patients.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Lee Trudeau
Suspect in custody after robbery at Sioux City Dollar General
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Police searching for suspect after stabbing in Sioux City
Police say a car crashed into an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location in Henderson, Kentucky, after...
Driver choking on french fry crashes into car rental business
The shooting happened Saturday night.
One arrested after man killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Yankton
Police lights
Sioux City man arrested after pursuit involving stolen pickup

Latest News

Dixon County authorities searching for South Dakota fugitive
Sioux City man arrested after pursuit involving stolen pickup
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors discuss guidelines for utility-scale solar use
"The Cross: Film premier
Panda Cares Center open