UnityPoint Health- St. Luke’s officially opens their “Panda Cares Center of Hope” garden space

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Since 2017, the local Panda Express restaurant has spearheaded donation efforts for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Tuesday, UnityPoint Health- St. Luke’s unveiled a new space paid for with those donations.

The new “Panda Cares Center of Hope” officially opened Tuesday afternoon. The $35,000 project, which includes a garden, was finished earlier this week.

The focus of the garden is to provide healing... emotionally, physically, mentally, and spiritually. The space offers a place for family and staff members to decompress and take a break.

”You know, having that reprieve if you’re going through any sort of treatment or just a traumatizing time having an outdoor has proven benefits to have that healing component for our families,” said Stacey Selk, the Director of Children’s Miracle Network.

The space has new benches, freshly laid sod, along with flowers for everyone to enjoy.

The “Panda Cares Center of Hope” also includes a dedicated space for therapy patients.

