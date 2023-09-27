Wayne, NE hosts movie premiere of “The Cross”

The crowd at the film premiere minutes before the screening began
The crowd at the film premiere minutes before the screening began(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAYNE, NEB (KTIV) -Tuesday night, Wayne, Nebraska was the site for the premiere of a movie written, directed and produced by a Siouxland-native.

“The Cross” was inspired by the true story of Michael White’s family, who were harassed by the Ku Klux Klan for being French Canadian Catholics in Laurens, Iowa, in the 1920s.

White is the head of the film program at Wayne State College, and some students in one of his summer classes, got the chance to work on the movie with scenes filmed in locations around Siouxland.

”The film was shot in all kinds of locations, it was in Homer, Nebraska, it was shot in Remsen, Iowa, it was shot in Sanborn, Iowa all over Iowa, as well as Lennox, South Dakota. So it really was a project that was put together by professionals as well as students here at Wayne State College,” said White, who wrote and directed the film.

White’s students worked on the crew and gained real-world experience.

It culminated with Tuesday night’s premiere that drew an audience of about 200 people.

