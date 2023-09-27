Western Christian and Sioux Falls Christian battle in clash of champions

Western Christian celebrates after getting a big kill.
Western Christian celebrates after getting a big kill.(KTIV)
By Jayson Moeller
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - Tuesday night brough quite the treat in Hull, Iowa as the top-ranked and defending Iowa Class 2A state champions Western Christian played host to the top ranked and defending Class A South Dakota state champion, the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers.

High School Volleyball:

Sioux Falls Christian 3, Western Christian 0 Final

Trinity Christian 3, Harris-Lake Park 0 Final

Rock Valley 3, Okoboji 0 Final

Gehlen Catholic 3, Remsen St. Mary’s 0 Final

Sioux Center 2, Unity Christian 3 Final

West Lyon 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 Final

Akron-Westfield 0, Hinton 3 Final

S.C. East 3, Bishop Heelan 0 Final

Sheldon 0, MOC-FV 3 Final

S.C. West 0, Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3 Final

C.B.L 3, Le Mars 0 Final

College Volleyball:

Wartburg College 3, Buena Vista 0 Final

Northwestern 3, Viterbo 2 Final

Dakota Wesleyan 3, Briar Cliff 1 Final

Peru State 0, Wayne State College 3 Final

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Lee Trudeau
Suspect in custody after robbery at Sioux City Dollar General
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Police searching for suspect after stabbing in Sioux City
Police say a car crashed into an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location in Henderson, Kentucky, after...
Driver choking on french fry crashes into car rental business
The shooting happened Saturday night.
One arrested after man killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Yankton
Police lights
Sioux City man arrested after pursuit involving stolen pickup

Latest News

Wayne State College huddles up for a break before taking the court against Peru State.
Top-ranked Wayne State College sweeps Peru State extending win streak to five
WIT and Northwestern JV soccer draw in Monday night battle
Boyden-Hull and Central Lyon volleyball battle in five set thriller
Western Iowa Tech soccer battles with Northwestern JV on the pitch.
WIT and Northwestern JV soccer draw in Monday night battle