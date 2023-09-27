Western Christian and Sioux Falls Christian battle in clash of champions

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - Tuesday night brough quite the treat in Hull, Iowa as the top-ranked and defending Iowa Class 2A state champions Western Christian played host to the top ranked and defending Class A South Dakota state champion, the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers.

High School Volleyball:

Sioux Falls Christian 3, Western Christian 0 Final

Trinity Christian 3, Harris-Lake Park 0 Final

Rock Valley 3, Okoboji 0 Final

Gehlen Catholic 3, Remsen St. Mary’s 0 Final

Sioux Center 2, Unity Christian 3 Final

West Lyon 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 Final

Akron-Westfield 0, Hinton 3 Final

S.C. East 3, Bishop Heelan 0 Final

Sheldon 0, MOC-FV 3 Final

S.C. West 0, Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3 Final

C.B.L 3, Le Mars 0 Final

College Volleyball:

Wartburg College 3, Buena Vista 0 Final

Northwestern 3, Viterbo 2 Final

Dakota Wesleyan 3, Briar Cliff 1 Final

Peru State 0, Wayne State College 3 Final

