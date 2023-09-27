Woodbury County Board of Supervisors discuss guidelines for utility-scale solar use

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved a set of guidelines they would like to be considered for utility-scale solar use.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the board discussed revisions to a solar ordinance they would like to be considered. The discussion came after interest in using solar on a bigger scale near industrial and existing power lines.

The board’s guidelines include possible parameters. The guidelines set the amount of slope the panels can have, the percentage of ground coverage, and how they are decommissioned. Most of their recommendations were based on conserving land underneath, which was a concern from the public.

Board chairman Matthew Ung said it has been over a decade since the rules for solar have been updated. He said the board wants to make those rules as clear as they can for future utility use.

“It’ll be a few years before there is something out on the ground, most likely, but there is a lot of investment on the front end for these renewable companies where they want to make sure that they understand the rules so they can follow them. So we want to provide those rules and make it very unrestrictive for this use because it is a good use,” said Ung.

The board also discussed the use of an ‘overlay district’, which may help in the process of zoning a new area.

The board’s suggestions will be given to the planning and zoning commission, as well as, the county board of adjustment, for consideration for future public hearings.

