Yankton man sentenced to decades in prison for 2022 shooting death

By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - A man in southeast South Dakota has received his sentence for a shooting back in 2022 that resulted in a woman’s death.

According to the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General, Trevor Wayne Harrison of Yankton was sentenced to 85 years in prison, with 20 years suspended. Online court documents show back on July 26, 2023, Harrison pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Harrison was charged after a shooting in Yankton back on Nov. 6, 2022. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says at 8 p.m. that night they were called to the 1300 block of Whiting Drive in Yankton for a deceased woman.

Upon arrival, authorities confirmed the death of a woman, and a homicide investigation began. The investigation identified Harrison as a suspect and revealed he was the victim’s former boyfriend. Shortly after the shooting, Harrison was located and apprehended in Dixon County, Nebraska.

“This sentence brings resolution to a violent crime and perhaps some comfort to the victim’s family,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. “I want to thank all of the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who worked to bring justice in this case.”

Harrison was initially arrested on murder charges but he only pleaded guilty to the count of manslaughter. As part of his sentence, Harrison must pay over $12,000 in restitution fees.

