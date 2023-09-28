Around Siouxland: Riverssance Renaissance

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Those looking to get a little medieval should check out the Riverssance Renaissance this weekend.

Riverssance takes place Sept. 30 and Oct 1 with the gates opening at 10 a.m. both days.

Guests will have the chance to partake in a number of Medieval activities, such as eating turkey legs, watching jousting matches and taking pony rides. There’ll also be dozens of vendors selling homemade goods and crafts.

You can learn more about Riverssance here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.