Bond issue in Schaller would renovate the school for first time in decades

SCHALLER, Iowa (KTIV) - Residents within the Schaller-Crestland school district boundaries will vote on a ballot measure that would bring upgrades to their local school building for the first time in decades.

Walking through the halls of the school in Schaller you can see the building’s age, that building next year will host Schaller-Crestland students in 6-8th grade and Galva-Holstein students in 7th and 8th grade

If an over $15 million bond is passed, significant changes will be coming to the school in Schaller which Superintendent Adam Bisenius says will put the building of the 21st century and provide an opportunity for students and staff.

“I think it’s important for all schools to try to stay ahead of the game in terms, of keeping things up to date,” said Bisenius.

The project would bring six new classrooms and renovations to a whole wing of the school. Now the district will operate schools in Early and Schaller, with Schaller as the middle school.

Bisenius said they are not looking to consolidate further at this time and close any schools, he said this bond will set the Schaller school for the future if any other decisions need to be made.

“It’s emotional at times when you talk about moving students around, and those types of things are hard conversations to have, but knowing that you’re doing what is best for kids. You’re trying to do what best supports the communities involved so that we can be viable for years and years to come. It helps in that decision-making process,” said Bisenius.

Chris Mason a resident of Early, who serves as president of the Sac County economic and tourism development corporation said he does not think having the taxpayers fund a multi-million dollar project with a district that has had declining enrollment with students open enrolling in other districts is a good idea.

“I just, I don’t think that this bond issue is anywhere close to the best for anybody in this situation right now,” said Mason.

Another thing that worries Mason is the potential closure of the Early school, he said the bond is one-sided.

“The biggest issue here is that it’s focusing on one building going forward. And I just, I don’t think that having that one-side approach is any benefit whatsoever, I have no issue with fixing what’s going on with the schools and updating the buildings,” explained Mason.

The bond will have to be passed by a 60% supermajority because it would raise taxes for residents

