“Childhood Cancer Awareness Night” brings special surprise to the Morningside vs. Mount Marty volleyball game

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - September is “Childhood Cancer Awareness Month” and, Wednesday night, the Morningside University volleyball team did its part to give a little girl a special moment on the court.

Back in May of 2021 doctors diagnosed Loreli Edlund, also known as “Lolo”, with cancer.

After more than 800 days of treatment, Lolo was done in August. Wednesday night, she received a great honor!

“I am very excited because I’m going to do the first serve today, I was little nervous, but I’m really excited today,” said Lolo.

Not only was this a special moment for Lolo and her family, but it meant so much to the Morningside Mustang volleyball team.

“It feels really good, especially with Lolo she’s such a fun, bubbly little girl and just seeing the smile on her face and her progress through her journey is just really special,” said Gillian DePauw, a Morningside volleyball player.

“It makes our whole team feel amazing, because we get the opportunity to make her feel special and loved and seen. I think it’s a really cool thing for her to do, she’s our first serve... you don’t see that very often, so I think it’s really cool,” said Claire Wilson, a Morningside volleyball player.

For the Mustangs head coach, it’s a moment to step back from volleyball, and let her group of young women give back to the community and spread the light of hope to all children battling cancer.

“You’re going to make me cry talking about that and I’m trying not to be emotional here. We have such a great group of women here that understand what it means to give back to the community that supports them,” said Jessica Squier, the Morningside volleyball head coach.

That smile that Lolo loves to share was on display, especially as she talked about her favorite volleyball team.

“I know that this team is special because they always cheer me on, and that they send cards to know if I’m well or if I’m doing well,” said Lolo.

Erin Edlund, Lolo’s mom, said her daughter will need to be monitored closely over the next year.

But, in the meantime, Edlund will do her best to also spread awareness... and is thankful for Morningside’s effort.

