More warmth for Friday along with a storm chance

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Parts of Siouxland saw a little more fog Thursday morning, especially the eastern parts of the KTIV viewing area.

We shouldn’t have to worry about much in the way of fog tonight, but by late in the night we could see a slight chance of a few thundershowers trying to develop with lows in the low 60s.

After a slight chance of a morning thundershowers, we’ll clear out and see very warm highs heading well into the upper 80s and approaching 90 degrees for some of us with a breezy south winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

As we get into the late afternoon and evening hours, there could be a slight chance of a couple thunderstorms and if they’re able to develop, a couple could be strong enough to produce some wind and hail.

Northern and western Siouxland are in a marginal risk of seeing a severe storm Friday evening.

We’ll be drying things back out for the weekend and it will remain very warm and breezy with highs both days in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The heat won’t be going anywhere for the start of the workweek either as Monday is looking like another day with highs in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Some cooler weather does start to move back into the forecast next week though.

