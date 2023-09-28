Morningside picks up win on Childhood Cancer Awareness Night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was Childhood Cancer Awareness Night out at the Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center, and the Morningside Mustangs invited Loreli “Lolo” Edlund to send off an honorary first serve to start the Mustangs match against the Mount Mart Lancers

CVBALL

Mount Marty 1 Morningside 3 Final

Iowa Lakes CC 0 Northeast CC 3 Final

Western Iowa Tech CC 0 Southeastern CC 3 Final

JUCO WSOCC

Iowa Western 16 Western Iowa Tech 0 Final

GPAC MSOCC

Doane 0 Morningside 1 Final

Northwestern 6 Mount Marty 0 Final

Dordt 2 Dakota Wesleyan 0 Final

Hastings 1 Briar Cliff 2 Final

GPAC WSOCC

Doane 1 Morningside

Northwestern 2 Mount Marty 0 Final

Hastings 0 Briar Cliff 1 Final

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.