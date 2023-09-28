Morningside picks up win on Childhood Cancer Awareness Night
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was Childhood Cancer Awareness Night out at the Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center, and the Morningside Mustangs invited Loreli “Lolo” Edlund to send off an honorary first serve to start the Mustangs match against the Mount Mart Lancers
CVBALL
Mount Marty 1 Morningside 3 Final
Iowa Lakes CC 0 Northeast CC 3 Final
Western Iowa Tech CC 0 Southeastern CC 3 Final
JUCO WSOCC
Iowa Western 16 Western Iowa Tech 0 Final
GPAC MSOCC
Doane 0 Morningside 1 Final
Northwestern 6 Mount Marty 0 Final
Dordt 2 Dakota Wesleyan 0 Final
Hastings 1 Briar Cliff 2 Final
GPAC WSOCC
Doane 1 Morningside
Northwestern 2 Mount Marty 0 Final
Hastings 0 Briar Cliff 1 Final
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.