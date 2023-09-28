Morningside picks up win on Childhood Cancer Awareness Night

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was Childhood Cancer Awareness Night out at the Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center, and the Morningside Mustangs invited Loreli “Lolo” Edlund to send off an honorary first serve to start the Mustangs match against the Mount Mart Lancers

