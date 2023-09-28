Nebraska Regents to discuss plans for $450M Memorial Stadium upgrade

Renovation plans would include demolition of south stadium
Huskers prepare for Michigan with 'Bloody Tuesday' Practice
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will consider some big plans for the home of the Huskers at their next meeting on Oct. 5.

Nebraska Athletics unveiled plans for a $450 million renovation for Memorial Stadium on Thursday morning.

“One hundred years ago, Nebraskans came together to celebrate the first game at Memorial Stadium — the start of what would become a century’s worth of memories for students, alumni, fans and families all across our state,” Alberts said in a news release. “Now our fans have an opportunity to come together again to ensure that we can make memories for another century. After 100 years, the reality is our stadium needs significant modernization.”

More than 22,000 Husker fans who participated in a 2022 survey helped inform the decisions about what improvements to make at the stadium.

Specific planned renovations include the addition of chair-back general seating, upgrades to concession areas, restroom modernization, connection of the concourses, and the addition of academic curriculum space and student life amenities. ADA upgrades will also be made throughout the stadium.

Renovations would begin “soon” with a target date for completion in July 2026, the release states. Alberts said that’s a goal, noting that projects like this often do encounter delays.

In the meantime, the university is asking fans to be patient with the construction process.

“A project of this scale can’t happen without some degree of disruption, but we ask our fans to give us grace as we work through our ambitious plans,” Alberts said in the release.

South Stadium will be demolished to put the renovations in that area in place, Alberts said during the live update Thursday morning.

Next Thursday’s public Regents meeting will take place at 9 a.m. at the Wigton Heritage Center, located at 42nd and Emile streets on the UNMC campus in Omaha. The meeting will also be livestreamed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

