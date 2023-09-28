Police have a suspect in a 40-year-old murder case, but they need the public’s help to solve it

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police believe a 40-year-old murder case can be solved with your help if witnesses or the suspect come forward.

“There is someone that has been looked at there (as a suspect), there is a sense of satisfaction,” said Josh Taylor. “It’s difficult knowing, and also not.”

Josh Taylor is the nephew of Terri McCauley, an 18-year-old woman likely murdered in 1983. Police have had a suspect for most of the last four decades, but they lack enough evidence to prosecute.

Back then, a police spokesperson said it wasn’t uncommon for teenagers like McCauley to hang out downtown, where she was picked up the day of her disappearance.

“You’d usually hang out by their car for a while then you jump in their car and you go cruise the loop or go somewhere else but there was there was a lot happening in Downtown Sioux City in the 1980s,” said Sgt. Tom Gill with the Sioux City Police Department.

Police believe McCauley was killed with a shotgun, likely shot at close range. Her body was discovered a few days after her disappearance, near an area that is now 33rd Street in Sioux City.

They say, in fact, 33rd Street didn’t even exist, there were no cars driving by, instead, the area looked like a wooded forest. Taylor says McCauley’s body was found just on the other side of a ridge, in a sort of ditch or gulley. Likely, in a kind of tall grass, found by someone possibly walking their dog.

“There’s only a couple people that know (what happened). And there’s only really one person that’s still alive today that knows what really took place,” said Taylor.

Both Taylor and Gill say the case can be solved, as long as someone comes forward, or forensic evidence gathered back in the 80s generates a lead with today’s scientific techniques.

Family and police say the suspect is likely going through enormous guilt. And they encourage anyone who sees this story, suspect or witness, to come forward.

