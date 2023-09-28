Replica of Korean War Memorial installed at Siouxland Freedom Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Freedom Park is moving forward with the installation of its latest memorial honoring veterans of America’s wars.

The latest addition is these statues, replicas of those that make up the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C.

They’re made out of stainless steel and there are 19 of them in total. They’ll join the replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall already in place at the park in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

