School Board candidate Margo Cortez held a meet and greet with constituents

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Community School Board Candidate Margo Cortez held a public meet and greet at Buffalo Alice.

Cortez who has spent nearly two decades as an educator was able to answer questions, talk with parents, and listen to citizen concerns and community members to get their input. She was also able to put her vision out there as to why she has decided to run for school board.

“I want to make stronger ties between the school board and our stakeholders. I really want to focus on the budget. I want to focus on advocating for our teachers, I want our teachers to stay in Sioux City,” said Margo Cortez Sioux City school board candidate.

The elections for the Sioux City School Board will be on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.