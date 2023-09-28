School Board candidate Margo Cortez held a meet and greet with constituents

A meet and greet was held with constituents and school board candidate Margo Cortez.
A meet and greet was held with constituents and school board candidate Margo Cortez.(KTIV)
By Joe McMahan
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Community School Board Candidate Margo Cortez held a public meet and greet at Buffalo Alice.

Cortez who has spent nearly two decades as an educator was able to answer questions, talk with parents, and listen to citizen concerns and community members to get their input. She was also able to put her vision out there as to why she has decided to run for school board.

“I want to make stronger ties between the school board and our stakeholders. I really want to focus on the budget. I want to focus on advocating for our teachers, I want our teachers to stay in Sioux City,” said Margo Cortez Sioux City school board candidate.

The elections for the Sioux City School Board will be on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
File image
Sioux City home heavily damaged after fire Wednesday
Terri McCauley's picture is on a memorial near 33rd Street and Floyd Blvd in Sioux City.
Sioux City murder case hits 40 years unsolved
Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
Iowa man found after disappearing on the day a jury finds him guilty of killing his wife
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors

Latest News

A picture of Terri McCauley is seen as part of a memorial for her near 33rd Street in Sioux City.
Police have a suspect in a 40-year-old murder case, but they need the public’s help to solve it
Sioux City man sentenced for possessing child pornography
The replica statues of the Korean War Memorial being installed at Siouxland Freedom Park.
Replica of Korean War Memorial installed at Siouxland Freedom Park
The replica statues of the Korean War Memorial being installed at Siouxland Freedom Park.
Replica of Korean War Memorial installed at Siouxland Freedom Park