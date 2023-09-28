Sioux City man sentenced for possessing child pornography

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man will spend the next 5 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

According to a press release, 23-year-old Braden Rogers received his sentence after pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty back on March 22, 2023, and was sentenced on Sept. 22, 2023.

Prosecutors say between May 2020 to April 2021, Rogers possessed over 100 videos of child sexual abuse material. According to prosecutors, there was evidence that Rogers used social media to distribute material that “portrayed sadistic or masochistic conduct or sexual abuse and exploitation of an infant or toddler to others.”

As part of his sentencing, Rogers must pay a $500 fine and $5,000 restitution to the victims. Rogers must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after getting out of federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

