Terrific Thursday followed by increasing temperatures

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures for the most part were right around average yesterday, but that will be changing today. Highs are expected to pass the 80-degree mark in many locations which would be ten degrees above normal. There is also some patchy to dense fog this morning, but it is not nearly as widespread or dense compared to Wednesday. However, a dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning in Eastern Siouxland. Today will also mark the first day of some breezy conditions that look to last throughout the weekend. Gusts on Thursday could be near or even exceed 30 mph. And although we are not expecting precipitation today, that may be changing tomorrow.

As early as Friday morning before sunrise, there is a chance of isolated to scattered thunderstorms. Unfortunately, any storm that does form will have the potential to become severe. Gusty winds and large hail would be the main threats. It is possible a second round of storms develops in the afternoon hours, but that will depend on how the morning activity progresses. Regardless, both chances are low at this point. One thing that does seem more certain is that temperatures will be nearing 90 degrees across the area.

It will be just as warm this weekend and that means there is the chance of consecutive 90-degree days to end September and even start October. Mostly sunny conditions and breezy winds will continue on Saturday and Sunday as well.

One more hot day can be expected on Monday, but changes are coming later next week. What mother nature gives it can also take away. It is giving us hot temperatures these next few days, but just how cool will we get into next weekend?

