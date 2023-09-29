After closing their high school in 2019, Royal community still celebrates homecoming with elementary school

Clay Central/Everly hasn't lost their school spirit. Still showing out for their homecoming week.
Clay Central/Everly hasn't lost their school spirit. Still showing out for their homecoming week.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT
ROYAL, Iowa - Clay Central/Everly lost their middle school and high school in 2019 but one thing that never left was their school spirit. Since 2022, the school has been hosting a homecoming week complete with a spirit week, pep rallies, and even a parade.

And despite not having a homecoming game to attend, or a high school to cheer for in Royal, Iowa, the Clay Central Everly school came out in full force to celebrate their version of homecoming.

“We decided to bring it back last year as a celebration of so many things the school has survived and we’re feeling now that we have thrived,” said CC/E’s director of student services Michelle Huntress. “We’ve worked super hard to improve curriculum, we’ve hired new staff, put new programs into place. So we just want the world to know that we’re alive and well and we’re an awesome school.”

“This year we’re doing it up in a big way to show support for our small school, but letting them know that even though we’re small we’re mighty, and we’ve got a lot of support,” said CC/E’s outreach coordinator Iesha Toft.

Leading up to the homecoming parade and pep rally, CC/E had the full spirit week with themed days, contests throughout the week, and even a history lesson.

“We started on Monday, we had dress-up days, poster contests, we brought a lot of things back,” said Toft. “We showed the students our Maverick pride song, talked about what happened in the past, we put pictures up of cheer squads, dance teams, and all of our old football, basketball, and volleyball pictures. It’s just been really fun and heartwarming to see them learn about us.”

Despite having just 63 enrolled students, the CC/E school and community wanted to show off their Maverick pride.

“Homecoming is something to celebrate and they need to have that experience since we don’t have a football game to go to, they can have the experience of the parade and to show school spirit, and be the mighty Mavericks,” said a retired CC/E teacher Lori Larson. “That’s what we always try to tell the kids, just because you’re a part of a small school doesn’t mean you’re not mighty and powerful. "

Even without a Friday night football game, CC/E will have games for students to play on Friday afternoon.

