SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Knights are going to be holding a bowling event in October.

The Knights’ district bowling event is set for Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 at the Plaza Bowl in Sioux City. The organization is expecting 80 registered bowlers this year.

