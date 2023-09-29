Council Bluffs Police, other authorities continue warning of phone scam

Council Bluffs Police are warning of a phone scam requesting bail payments to clear one's name from a warrant.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies in Iowa are again warning of a phone scam involving bail payment in exchange for clearing their name.

CBPD says it has received a handful of reports from people called by someone claiming to be from the “Council Bluffs Police Civil Division.” The scammer is telling people they have an active warrant, and then asking for money to clear their name. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says it appears the thieves targeted multiple people in the medical profession.

Reminder: Law Enforcement will not call you and tell you that you have a warrant. Thieves have been spoofing law...

Posted by Council Bluffs Police Department on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

In recent days, investigators believe the same suspects tried the same scam in several jurisdictions across the state, including Carroll, Sioux City, and Iowa City.

CBPD and the DCI are asking anyone who may have been contacted by people claiming to be law enforcement and asking for bail money to contact investigators and file a report. Council Bluffs citizens can call (712) 890-5400 and select Option 5. Those elsewhere in the state can call the Iowa DCI at (712) 322-1585.

CBPD reminds the public officers will not contact you by phone and attempt to ask for payment to clear an arrest warrant.

