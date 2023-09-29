Former North High School coach gets 2 years probation after being found guilty of sexual exploitation

Abdier Marrero worked at North High School for several years.
Abdier Marrero worked at North High School for several years.(Woodbury County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man who once worked at Sioux City North High School was sentenced to two years of probation after being found guilty of a sexual exploitation charge involving multiple students.

Court documents show back in August 2023, a jury found 41-year-old Abdier Marrero guilty of sexual exploitation by a school employee. On Friday, Sept. 29, he was sentenced to two years in prison with time served but the judge suspended that sentence and put Marrero on probation. If Marrero violates his probation, he will have to serve two years in prison.

Also as part of his sentence, Marrero must register as a sex offender, go through a sex offender treatment program and he is not to be involved in any activity where he’d have authority over minors. He must also pay hundreds of dollars in fines and civil penalties.

Marrero’s sexual exploitation charge stems from when he was a counselor and the head cross-country coach at North High.

According to court documents, in 2021 a female student-athlete at North High came forward and told authorities Marrero had inappropriately touched her on numerous occasions. Additionally, she claimed Marrero regularly called her out of class to come to his office, during which he made inappropriate comments about her.

As Sioux City Police investigated these claims, more female student-athletes came forward. They also claimed Marrero inappropriately touched them and made lewd comments toward them. During interviews, the students told police that Marrero’s behavior had become “normalized.” Documents state all the incidents the students reported happened between 2018 and 2021.

Court documents state Marrero was hired by the Sioux City Community School District back in 2007 as a cross-country and track coach with North High. In 2012, Marrero became the school’s head cross-country and track coach. Then in 2020, Marrero became a counselor for the school.

When police interviewed Marrero about the allegations, court documents say he admitted to inappropriately touching the students and making inappropriate comments.

The school district says on Dec. 14, 2021, Marrero resigned from his position as a counselor and coach at North High School.

