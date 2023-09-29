Friends of the Le Mars Public Library hold Big Book Sale

LE MARS, Iowa. (KTIV) - There’s a great event going on in Le Mars in this final weekend of September for all the bookworms out in Siouxland!

Thursday, the Friends of the Le Mars Public Library kicked off their 3rd Big Book Sale of the year. Visitors at the sale can score some books for a great price: just $2 for hardcover books and $1 for all softcover and children’s books.

All of the books in the sale are either purchased from the public library or donated by members of the community. The funds raised will go a long way towards helping the Friends of the Le Mars Public Library carry out their programs each year, such as having speakers come to the library.

”This provides the bulk of our funding every year to help out with library programming,” said Mary Albrecht, Treasurer of the Friends of the Le Mars Public Library. “And then for the community, I think people are excited to have a place to shop for books locally, and also a place to donate their books. You know, if you’re a book lover, you just don’t want to see them get thrown away. You want to know they’re going to a good cause. So, people are very generous with their books they don’t want anymore.”

The book sale will be open Friday from 10 am to 4 pm and Saturday from 9 am to noon at the Friends of the Public Library shop. They’ll also be holding a special sale Saturday where all books are 50 cents.

The Le Mars Friends of the Public Library will also hold one more book sale this year in October.

