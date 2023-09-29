Hot stretch ahead with isolated storms Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw a preview of above normal temperatures yesterday across Siouxland, but it will be nothing compared to what’s coming up. Highs today are expected to be closing in on 90 degrees, which is nearly twenty degrees warmer than expected for the end of September. Gusty Southerly winds are funneling in those warmer conditions along with some moisture. In fact, we are seeing some showers and storms in Western Siouxland early on this morning. These storms are not expected to be severe, but a couple could contain gusty winds and large hail. A secondary round of storms is possible later on this afternoon and evening and they carry a marginal risk of turning severe. Storm coverage is expected to be isolated so most locations will not see rainfall.

Heading into this weekend we stay just as warm, but we will be drying out. Both Saturday and Sunday are forecasted to be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Unfortunately, those windy conditions are expected to continue this weekend. Gusts could be between 25-35 mph throughout the next few days.

Monday will be the last day of our abnormal warmth because a significant pattern change arrives early next week. Between Monday evening and Wednesday morning, showers and storms will become likely bringing us a forecasted 0.5-1.5 inches of rain. Along with the showers and storms temperatures will be quickly falling. Mid 70s are forecasted on Tuesday with upper 60s next Wednesday.

It will only get cooler into next weekend, but just how low will those afternoon temperatures be?

