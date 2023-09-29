How much coffee is too much?

(KTIV) - Friday, Sept. 29, is “National Coffee Day” and everyone who loves the go-go juice is raising a cup to one of their favorite beverages.

But how much is too much?

Coffee is the second most consumed beverage in the world behind water, according to the National Library of Medicine. But all good things in life come with limitations, and that goes for caffeine as well.

“If you have it too late at night: difficulty sleeping, falling asleep or staying asleep anxiety, increased depression, those types of things can occur,” said Tonja Winekauf, a nurse practitioner for MercyOne.

Two cups of coffee is equal to 280 milligrams of caffeine.

“Your increased risk or toxicity, caffeine toxicity specifically, if you consume more than two to 300 milligrams per kilogram in a day, and we’re starting to see this occur more often,” said Winekauf.

This applies to energy drinks as well.

“Not only does it contain a lot of caffeine, it also contains a lot of sugar, three times the normal amount of sugar in a 24-ounce container of your energy drink,” explained Winekauf. “So therefore we’re seeing more individuals coming in with increased elevations in blood pressure and increased blood sugars leading to diabetes.”

The kick behind a good cup of coffee includes alertness, increased vigilance, the ability to concentrate and increased learning opportunities.

“Caffeine can be found with their coffee, tea, food, medications, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and even pre-workout,” said Winekauf.

If those side effects seem to be impacting your life daily, doctors say it might be best to cut back on the caffeine consumption.

“Typically adults we would recommend no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, and that’s based upon research that has been conducted in the past,” said Winekauf. “However, there’s no clear research based on the usage of adolescents and teenagers.”

