Laptops, hotspots will be available for checkout at the Storm Lake Public Library

(Pixabay via MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Storm Lake’s public library is joining a program aimed at improving internet access in that community.

Starting Monday, Oct. 2, the library will have five Wi-Fi hotspots and five laptops available to be checked out for up to seven days by library card holders aged 18 and up.

It’s part of the “Community Connect” program, a joint venture of Capital One and the American Library Association. The Storm Lake Library is one of 30 across the country taking part.

In addition to the computers and hotspots, the library is also getting a $2,000 grant to fund financial education programs.

You can learn more about the program here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North...
Body found in North Sioux City
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
The scene of a crash Thursday afternoon in Norfolk, Nebraska
Norfolk Police: 3 teens facing charges after crash involving stolen vehicle
Terri McCauley's picture is on a memorial near 33rd Street and Floyd Blvd in Sioux City.
Sioux City murder case hits 40 years unsolved
Sioux City man sentenced for possessing child pornography

Latest News

Norfolk Police: 3 teens facing charges after crash involving stolen vehicle
This event was put on by the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Domestic Violence Program.
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Domestic Violence Program holds walk to remember children lost
Police the two people in these photos are connected to several arson and criminal mischief...
Sioux City Police searching for arson suspects
Abdier Marrero worked at North High School for several years.
Former North High School coach gets 2 years probation after being found guilty of sexual exploitation