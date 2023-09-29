Laptops, hotspots will be available for checkout at the Storm Lake Public Library

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Storm Lake’s public library is joining a program aimed at improving internet access in that community.

Starting Monday, Oct. 2, the library will have five Wi-Fi hotspots and five laptops available to be checked out for up to seven days by library card holders aged 18 and up.

It’s part of the “Community Connect” program, a joint venture of Capital One and the American Library Association. The Storm Lake Library is one of 30 across the country taking part.

In addition to the computers and hotspots, the library is also getting a $2,000 grant to fund financial education programs.

You can learn more about the program here.

