Norfolk Police investigating afternoon accident

Police investigate two-vehicle crash in Norfolk, NE Thursday afternoon.
Police investigate two-vehicle crash in Norfolk, NE Thursday afternoon.(Michelle Johnson)
By Brandon Irvine
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in Norfolk, Nebraska are investigating a crash Thursday afternoon in that community.

Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer confirms to KTIV that officers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened just after 5 o’clock Thursday evening at the intersection of 8th Street and Madison Avenue.

Bauer says one of the vehicles involved may have been stolen. At least one person was confirmed to be injured in that crash.

Because the crash is still under investigation, more information is not being released at this time.

