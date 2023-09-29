Body found in North Sioux City

Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North...
Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North Sioux City, South Dakota.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

North Sioux Police Chief Richard Headid says the body was discovered and reported to police a little before 5:30 a.m. According to Headid, the body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane.

Police say the individual, who has not been identified, was somewhere between the ages of 48 and 49. As of Friday morning, police do not think the person’s death is suspicious and believe it was caused by some kind of “medical incident.”

Headid says they are investigating the death because the body was found unattended.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Terri McCauley's picture is on a memorial near 33rd Street and Floyd Blvd in Sioux City.
Sioux City murder case hits 40 years unsolved
Sioux City man sentenced for possessing child pornography
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Baylee Holbrook, 16, is in critical condition after being struck by lightning.
16-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by lightning

Latest News

Abdier Marrero worked at North High School for several years.
Former North High School coach gets 2 years probation after being found guilty of sexual exploitation
Gorgeous sky conditions near Woodbine, IA. Taken on 9/16/23.
Siouxland Snapshots
Police have a suspect in a 40-year-old murder case, but they need the public’s help to solve it
The concert kicked off the unveiling of the new performing arts center.
Wayne State College unveils newly renovated performing arts center