Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Domestic Violence Program holds walk to remember children lost

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In honor of “Every Child Matters Awareness Day,” the domestic violence program invited people to join them for a 20-minute walk for awareness and support.

They walked about one mile, and this helped educate people about the boarding schools where native children lost their lives and the families that had to live with the generational traumas of those actions. This was a way to remember them.

“We’re wearing orange to represent young children that were lost in killed in the boarding schools of way back when and I want to show boarding schools are different nowadays. Kind of what they had brought up that you know they are not always going to be lost we want to remember them,” said Cherrell Buffalo Chief who participated in Every Child Matters Walk.

This event was put on by the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Domestic Violence Program.

