Repeat offender gets 15 years in prison after being found with firearms, nunchucks and a sword

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man that authorities say has a history of violence will spend the next 15 years in federal prison.

According to a press release, Sioux City man Marlo Harper, aka Umar Amir Al-Sayyaad Allahdheen, was sentenced on Sept. 27, 2023. Back on March 13, 2023, Harper pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and drug user, and to violating the Armed Career Criminal Act. The ACCA is a federal law that increases the punishment for violent recidivists.

Prosecutors say on Aug. 10, 2021, Harper was stopped by Sioux City Police for traffic infractions. During the stop, authorities say the police officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Harper was removed from the vehicle and police began a search.

When Harper exited the vehicle, authorities say he admitted to having a firearm and a knife on his person. Police say they did find a handgun in Harper’s possession, as well as ammo in the trunk of the vehicle.

A short time later on Aug. 24, 2021, Harper was stopped outside of Sheldon, Iowa by the Iowa State Patrol. When the trooper approached the vehicle, they reportedly smelled marijuana. After searching the vehicle, authorities say they found marijuana and a loaded handgun in the center console which was positioned for easy access by Harper, who was driving the vehicle. Authorities say Harper also had in the vehicle a set of nunchucks, a samurai sword, three more firearms and ammunition.

Harper’s criminal history includes two counts of assault in Minnesota, theft in Texas, as well as assault, terroristic threats and family violence in Georgia.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.