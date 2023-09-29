Sioux City Police searching for arson suspects

By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people they believe are involved in several acts of arson and criminal mischief.

According to a post on the SCPD’s Facebook page, the two people featured in the pictures below may have committed several criminal acts in the morning hours of Thursday, Sept. 28.

Police say the two people in these photos are connected to several arson and criminal mischief incidents in Sioux City.(Dean Welte | Sioux City Police Department)

Police say the incidents took place at Leif Erickson Park, the Heritage Parking Ramp and at several other locations in the area of 4th Street and Nebraska Street. Detectives are looking to talk to the above suspects about these incidents.

If you have any information, contact Detective Zac Croft by email at zcroft@sioux-city.org or by phone at (712)279-6375. You can also call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 258-TIPS.

