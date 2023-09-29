Siouxland Chamber of Commerce hosts annual dinner featuring a special keynote speaker

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce held their annual chamber dinner Thursday night.

The dinner is a chance to reflect on some of the great accomplishments throughout Siouxland in the past year.

This year’s keynote speaker was Lieutenant Colonel Scott Mann, a former U.S. Army Green Beret who has spent his time out of the service advocating in Congress and on media outlets for the safe return of Afghan allies.

”I was not exactly the number one draft pick for hostage rescue, but it was one of those things that for any of us when your friends are in trouble and there’s no option available to them it was just hard to think of my friends being executed and I think my teammates felt the same way,” said Mann.

During his keynote presentation he addressed the crowd of more than 1,000 people about his journey and how he still continues to do his part to help soldiers.

