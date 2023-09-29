Siouxland Miracle Riders return home from 8th Miracle ride

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After 12 days, and over 4,000 miles, the Siouxland Miracle Riders are home.

The Siouxland Miracle Riders have traveled thousands of miles over the last 8 years to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. This year, the 6 riders traveled all the way down to Key West, Florida to show their support for the children.

Friday night, they were welcomed home by friends and family to congratulate them on the ride.

One rider, who has been there since the beginning, shared why he has been there year after year.

”The favorite part for me is always seeing the kids on the rides. We always have little toys, whether they be little poppers or teddy bears, it’s always the kids. So you get into a parking lot and all of these kids are looking like ‘Oh my gosh, what are all these bikes, and who are all these people?’ And we are like, ‘You want a teddy bear?’ and they are like, ‘Yeah I want a teddy bear!’ So it’s always interacting with the kids and the families,” said Matt Thompson, Lead Miracle Rider.

This year, they raised $47,715 of their $51,000 goal. With that money, they will be able to provide a new state-of-the-art transport Isolette for the NICU and one adjustable bassinet.

Knowing that the money they raise will help children, helps them push through the 12 days.

“This is a hard ride, it’s not always easy. there are sunny days, there are rainy days, there are cold days, there are really hot days. Some days we have mechanical breakdowns on the side of the road. But at the end of the day it’s just a great feeling that the money that we raise from the donors and the sponsors that help us buy this equipment and the services to get children home to their families as soon as they can,” said Thompson.

In total, the Siouxland Miracle Riders have raised over $300,000 to go towards UnityPont Health - St. Luke Children’s Miracle Network.

