Unusually warm weather to continue through the weekend

Upper Level Pattern
Upper Level Pattern(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a morning that gave western Siouxland a few thunderstorms, our skies cleared out and we saw temperatures climb fast reaching highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, even setting a record high in Sioux City.

While there will be a slight chance of an isolated evening thunderstorm in Siouxland, the better chances will lie from Interstate 90 to the north.

If a storm is able to develop, it could try to produce a little hail.

Our skies will clear back out for the weekend and both days are looking very warm with highs near 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies and rather humid conditions to go along with it.

The wind will blow pretty strong over the weekend, and that could continue into Monday when highs will still be in the 80s.

Changes in the weather pattern look to begin on Tuesday when chances of thunderstorms will begin and temperatures will start to fall throughout the rest of the week.

I’ll have the latest on those changes in your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

