Wayne State College unveils newly renovated performing arts center

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Thursday was a big day for performing arts in Wayne, Nebraska as Wayne State College officially unveiled its newly renovated Peterson Fine Arts Building.

The building houses all musical events at Wayne State, as well as music classes, band rehearsals, theater courses and even some art classes.

The renovation has been taking place over the past 2 years, and on Thursday, they celebrated the unveiling with a reception, tours, and a performance from Canadian Brass.

Many of the changes to the building were made with the musicians in mind.

”Maybe the most exciting thing for us is that we really improved the acoustics of the space, so, the way that sound doesn’t travel between rooms now like it used to,” said David Bohnert, Dean of Arts & Humanities at Wayne State College. “And we brought the rehearsal spaces up out of the basement into nice big, tall rooms with a lot of natural light.”

Some of the improvements to the building include new instrumental and choir rehearsal rooms, new practice rooms, studios, and renovations to the existing structure such as proper soundproofing between rooms. Additionally, all of the changes were made with the help of an acoustical engineer to ensure good sound quality and student and performer safety.

”This has been a long project in the making,” said Bohnert. “It’s not really easy to relocate a music department, and so we had to do that for the last two years. And so, it’s great to see everybody move back in to have this celebration today. It’s just fantastic.”

Thursday night’s performance kicked off Wayne State’s 2023-24 Black and Gold Performing Arts Series, which consists of 4 performances throughout the fall. If you’re interested in learning more or purchasing tickets, you can check out Wayne State’s website.

