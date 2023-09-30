20th Riverssance Festival kicks off in Sioux City

The festival brings in hundreds of guests back to times of yore to enjoy plenty of ye old...
The festival brings in hundreds of guests back to times of yore to enjoy plenty of ye old activities.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This weekend, Riverside Park in Sioux City is going back in time, playing host to River-Cade’s 20th “Riverssance” Festival.

While it’s the 20th festival, it’s only the 19th annual Riverssance since in the inaugural year there were two. Over the two-day festival, attendees are taken back to times of yore with plenty of ye ole events for their entertainment... like jousting, sword swallowers, birds of prey shows, pirate shows and much more.

“It’s just a great time, a very unique time. And I’ve got hundreds of costumed characters here to entertain you, the minute you walk in the door we’re here to entertain you,” said River-Cade’s event coordinator Phil Claeys. “God has blessed us with two days of great weather, and this is the year that if you haven’t been to Riverssance, please come, we’re here for you.”

If you want to check out the Riverssance, the gates open Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

