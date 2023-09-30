25th annual Starfest fundraiser brings in 13 high school and 2 college marching bands

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For 25 years, 13 marching bands throughout Iowa have come to Sioux City to compete in Starfest.

The fundraiser put on by the Sioux City North Marching band is an all-day event. The first band took the field at noon on Saturday, and the fundraiser will wrap up with awards at 9:45 p.m.

Events like this are crucial to keeping marching bands alive.

”So the funds help us to put our show on the field, marching band right now drill for most bands is costing them around $3,000 music is costing them anywhere from 2 to 4,000 dollars depending on what type of music they go with,” said Pat Toben, North High Head Band Director.

The large competition is a chance for these band to showcase their skills while competing against schools that they normally might not compete against.

”The top 10 bands will be invited to participate in finals this evening for placing in finals, so this afternoon there will be placing by class which is in their school size and then this evening they’ll all be combined regardless of school size into the top 10 bands, and they’ll be slotted into 15 minutes slots starting at 6:30,” said Toben.

Toben is extra excited for Saturday’s competition because her kids have spent 150 hours on the field preparing for performances and their previous chances to take the field this fall have been canceled due to weather.

