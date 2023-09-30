Bishop Heelan takes down Carroll to improve to 5-1 on the gridiron

By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you tuned in to SportsFource Extra on Friday night, you probably noticed multiple games were delayed due to some thunderstorms rolling through Siouxland.

The Bishop Heelan Crusaders weren’t able to get their game in on Friday night, but no worries- Saturday works great too! Out at Memorial Field the Crusaders were hosting the Carroll Tigers.

Starting in the first quarter, Carroll was backed up trying to make a play but the ball is popped loose on the throw. Chaos ensues as everyone is diving trying to find that ball, but Bishop Heelan recovers it setting up first and goal.

With great position, Quinn Olson takes the snap, fakes the handoff, then takes this one in on his own for the score. Heelan leads 13-0.

To the second quarter now, Carroll gets back in it as Reece Ziegmann gets his hands on the ball and rumbles on in for the touchdown.

But Heelan would go on to win 42-16.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North...
Body found in North Sioux City
Police the two people in these photos are connected to several arson and criminal mischief...
Sioux City Police searching for arson suspects
The scene of a crash Thursday afternoon in Norfolk, Nebraska
Norfolk Police: 3 teens facing charges after crash involving stolen vehicle
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Abdier Marrero worked at North High School for several years.
Former North High School coach gets 2 years probation after being found guilty of sexual exploitation

Latest News

The Sioux City Metros swim team takes first through third place in the 200 yard freestyle.
Sioux City Metro swim team shines at Mickey Olson Invitational
Sioux City Metro swim team shines at Mickey Olson Invitational
Bishop Heelan takes down Carroll to improve to 5-1 on the gridiron
SportsFource Extra
SportsFource Extra: Week Six