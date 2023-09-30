Bishop Heelan takes down Carroll to improve to 5-1 on the gridiron

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you tuned in to SportsFource Extra on Friday night, you probably noticed multiple games were delayed due to some thunderstorms rolling through Siouxland.

The Bishop Heelan Crusaders weren’t able to get their game in on Friday night, but no worries- Saturday works great too! Out at Memorial Field the Crusaders were hosting the Carroll Tigers.

Starting in the first quarter, Carroll was backed up trying to make a play but the ball is popped loose on the throw. Chaos ensues as everyone is diving trying to find that ball, but Bishop Heelan recovers it setting up first and goal.

With great position, Quinn Olson takes the snap, fakes the handoff, then takes this one in on his own for the score. Heelan leads 13-0.

To the second quarter now, Carroll gets back in it as Reece Ziegmann gets his hands on the ball and rumbles on in for the touchdown.

But Heelan would go on to win 42-16.

